PrairieView Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 200 Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $35,000.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen raised their price target on Teladoc Health from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.70.

TDOC opened at $193.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.27. The company has a quick ratio of 6.52, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Teladoc Health Inc has a 52-week low of $53.46 and a 52-week high of $196.51.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $156.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.79 million. Research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 14,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.41, for a total value of $2,378,286.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,113,882.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Goldstein sold 15,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total transaction of $2,656,243.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,369,045.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,252 shares of company stock valued at $28,476,438. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.