PrairieView Partners LLC Invests $27,000 in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 660,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12,923 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,902,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,532,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $1,165,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,782,805.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,027 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,065 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.55.

NYSE:KO opened at $45.43 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.17. The company has a market cap of $194.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

