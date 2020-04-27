PrairieView Partners LLC Invests $35,000 in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $653,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,590,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT opened at $381.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $387.68. The company has a market capitalization of $107.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LMT shares. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.86.

In related news, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total transaction of $4,161,846.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,846.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total transaction of $9,594,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,554 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

