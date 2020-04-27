PrairieView Partners LLC Invests $58,000 in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $16,676,410,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $2,565,385,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,755,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,702 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,926,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 11,524.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,399,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,127 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John Frank bought 400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.61 per share, with a total value of $41,844.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Independent Research downgraded shares of Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.90.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $87.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $162.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $127.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.83.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

