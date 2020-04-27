PrairieView Partners LLC Makes New $39,000 Investment in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLV. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 191.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,542,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 225.6% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter.

BLV opened at $111.32 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $90.65 and a 52-week high of $117.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.55.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

