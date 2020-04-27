PrairieView Partners LLC Makes New $69,000 Investment in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 416 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 10.1% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at $623,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,988 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,639,053,000 after purchasing an additional 627,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 8.2% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $2,402,588.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,567,290.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,675 shares of company stock valued at $17,288,455. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

FB stock opened at $190.07 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $224.20. The firm has a market cap of $541.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FB shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Facebook from $226.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on Facebook from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Facebook from $260.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Facebook from $270.00 to $215.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.83.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

