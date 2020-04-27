PrairieView Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Donaldson by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at $3,140,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Donaldson by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Donaldson by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DCI shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Donaldson from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Shares of DCI opened at $42.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.44. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.08 and a 1 year high of $58.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.60.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

