PrairieView Partners LLC Makes New Investment in First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK)

PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIBK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in First Interstate Bancsystem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Interstate Bancsystem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.29% of the company’s stock.

In other First Interstate Bancsystem news, EVP Russell A. Lee bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $25,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,957. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK opened at $29.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.87. First Interstate Bancsystem Inc has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $43.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. First Interstate Bancsystem had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $165.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.13 million. Equities research analysts forecast that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

FIBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Interstate Bancsystem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

