PrairieView Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,522,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $586,577,000 after acquiring an additional 357,879 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,883,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,106,000 after purchasing an additional 136,141 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,517,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,474,000 after purchasing an additional 181,802 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,068,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,122,000 after purchasing an additional 90,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PNW. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $106.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.64.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $77.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.41. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $105.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.82 and a 200-day moving average of $88.96.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $670.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.63 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.7825 per share. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 65.62%.

In related news, COO Daniel T. Froetscher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $245,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,448.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James R. Hatfield sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.34, for a total transaction of $1,986,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,128 shares of company stock valued at $2,396,043 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

