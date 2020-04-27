PrairieView Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,100 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Visa by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 2.9% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $14,190,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,653,438 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $498,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,371 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of V opened at $167.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17. The company has a market cap of $326.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,090 shares in the company, valued at $30,210,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Visa from $221.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.44.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.