PrairieView Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 480 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the fourth quarter worth $21,378,000. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Woodward Inc.Common Stock alerts:

WWD stock opened at $52.19 on Monday. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a one year low of $46.51 and a one year high of $129.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.69.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.12 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WWD. ValuEngine raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub lowered Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wood & Company downgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Alembic Global Advisors cut Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $144.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.83.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.