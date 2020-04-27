PrairieView Partners LLC Takes $38,000 Position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 90 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 81 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 60.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on SHOP. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Shopify from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $489.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $444.96.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $643.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $74.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -579.45 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $438.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $405.41. Shopify Inc has a fifty-two week low of $216.62 and a fifty-two week high of $665.74.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $505.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.26 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 7.91%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

