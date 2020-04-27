PrairieView Partners LLC Takes $39,000 Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,890 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 13.7% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 44,089 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 30.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,370 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 33.2% in the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,674 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 20.1% in the first quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,906 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 352.4% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 61,441 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 47,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien acquired 22,400 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.97 per share, for a total transaction of $514,528.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,514.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

GM stock opened at $21.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.20. General Motors has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $41.90. The company has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.50.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.76 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

GM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. General Motors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.47.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

