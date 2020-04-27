Precision Drilling Corp (TSE:PD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Precision Drilling Corp (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$1.53.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$1.15 to C$0.80 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$0.80 to C$0.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Evercore cut their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital lowered their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$1.10 to C$0.80 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th.

In related news, Director Allen R. Hagerman bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$29,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,277 shares in the company, valued at C$43,080.66. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $40,835.

Precision Drilling stock traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$0.49. 658,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,856,081. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.37. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of C$0.39 and a twelve month high of C$3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.08 million and a PE ratio of 25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.85.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$372.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$358.87 million. Analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

