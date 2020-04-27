Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 169.67 ($2.23).

PHP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.24) price target (up previously from GBX 168 ($2.21)) on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Primary Health Properties to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 179 ($2.35) in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.10) price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

In related news, insider Richard Howell acquired 28,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 162 ($2.13) per share, with a total value of £45,970.74 ($60,471.90). Also, insider Stephen Kell sold 22,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.10), for a total transaction of £35,993.60 ($47,347.54). Insiders have acquired a total of 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,616,322 in the last quarter.

PHP traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 155.60 ($2.05). The company had a trading volume of 911,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,202. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 150.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 150.54. Primary Health Properties has a twelve month low of GBX 120.40 ($1.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 167.60 ($2.20). The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and a PE ratio of -23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.35, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.48 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.92%.

Primary Health Properties Company Profile

Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP) is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) and the leading investor in modern primary healthcare premises. The objective of the Group is to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation. PHP achieves this by investing in healthcare real estate in the UK and Ireland let on long term leases backed by a secure underlying covenant funded mostly by government bodies.

