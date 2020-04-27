Private Advisory Group LLC Raises Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 374.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 854 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,341,133,000 after acquiring an additional 81,768 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,337,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,798,732,000 after acquiring an additional 22,290 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,254,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,676,066,000 after purchasing an additional 91,374 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,662,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,896,820,000 after acquiring an additional 69,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,979,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,983,764,000 after buying an additional 19,013 shares during the last quarter. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,279.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $879.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,532.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,190.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,317.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 45.14 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,540.86.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 242,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total transaction of $15,411,192.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total transaction of $51,805.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,839.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,820,434 shares of company stock worth $119,224,927 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

