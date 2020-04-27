Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $13.19 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,341 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.2% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total transaction of $45,241.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 830,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total value of $54,403,726.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,820,434 shares of company stock valued at $119,224,927. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOG stock opened at $1,278.51 on Monday. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,532.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,190.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,317.39. The company has a market capitalization of $879.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 45.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOG. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,540.86.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

