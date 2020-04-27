Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,243 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Private Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,836 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 1.0% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 65.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FB. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Facebook from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Facebook from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Facebook from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Facebook to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.33.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,403.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $11,286,437.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,675 shares of company stock valued at $17,288,455. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

FB stock opened at $192.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.46 and its 200 day moving average is $193.21. The company has a market capitalization of $541.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

