Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 39,250 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Private Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 55.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 39,250 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 276.0% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.61 per share, for a total transaction of $41,844.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CVX opened at $86.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.54 and a 200-day moving average of $105.83. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $127.00. The company has a market cap of $162.45 billion, a PE ratio of 57.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Independent Research cut shares of Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.90.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.