Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 4,405 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Private Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,405 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 3.1% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $18,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Argus cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.73.

Shares of MRK opened at $81.55 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $206.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.55.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.