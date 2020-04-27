Privatix Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,988.00 (PRIX)

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. Privatix has a total market cap of $116,643.05 and approximately $5,988.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Privatix token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001374 BTC on major exchanges including COSS, YoBit and Mercatox. In the last week, Privatix has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012979 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $195.38 or 0.02524754 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00211420 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00060382 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00046798 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Privatix’s launch date was September 1st, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,096,900 tokens. Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Privatix’s official message board is medium.com/privatix. The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Privatix’s official website is privatix.io.

Privatix can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, COSS and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Privatix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Privatix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Privatix using one of the exchanges listed above.

