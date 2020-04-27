PS Business Parks (PSB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PSB opened at $124.14 on Monday. PS Business Parks has a 52-week low of $102.48 and a 52-week high of $192.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.34 and its 200-day moving average is $161.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is 61.95%.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on PS Business Parks from $182.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

