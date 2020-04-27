Pure Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (PUREX)

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded 49.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. Pure has a total market capitalization of $1,450.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pure has traded 49.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pure coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.01 or 0.01061611 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00045893 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00241067 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002130 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Pure Profile

Pure (CRYPTO:PUREX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin. The official website for Pure is purexalt.io.

Pure Coin Trading

Pure can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

