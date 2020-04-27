Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) Issued By Piper Sandler

Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TACO. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Del Taco Restaurants from $11.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Del Taco Restaurants from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Shares of TACO stock opened at $4.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Del Taco Restaurants has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The company has a market capitalization of $170.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $157.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.32 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 23.06%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 563.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 14,272 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Del Taco Restaurants news, Director Lawrence F. Levy purchased 142,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $385,904.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,003.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence F. Levy purchased 29,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.73 per share, with a total value of $108,815.29. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,684 shares in the company, valued at $245,001.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

