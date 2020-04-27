Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Teleflex Incorporated Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Teleflex in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now forecasts that the medical technology company will earn $2.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.45. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Teleflex’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.01 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 17.78%. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $378.00 price target (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Teleflex from $405.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Stephens lowered their price target on Teleflex from $425.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Teleflex from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.82.

NYSE:TFX opened at $338.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.61. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.32. Teleflex has a 52-week low of $221.27 and a 52-week high of $398.65.

In related news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $50,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 938 shares in the company, valued at $238,955.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James J. Leyden sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.28, for a total value of $258,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,868,463.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,150 shares of company stock valued at $381,350. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 102.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 95 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Teleflex by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teleflex by 816.7% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Teleflex by 431.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 117 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

