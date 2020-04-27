Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) Reduced by Oppenheimer

WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of WillScot in a research report issued on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WSC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WillScot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of WillScot from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Shares of WillScot stock opened at $10.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -102.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.90. WillScot has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $19.79.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $278.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.09 million. WillScot had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. STA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WillScot by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in WillScot by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in WillScot by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in WillScot by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in WillScot by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Company Profile

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

