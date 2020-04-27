Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) Lowered by Analyst

XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for XPO Logistics in a research note issued on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Benjamin now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on XPO. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Benchmark cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on XPO Logistics from $94.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.76.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $66.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.42. XPO Logistics has a 12-month low of $38.47 and a 12-month high of $100.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other XPO Logistics news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 215,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $11,105,613.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,598,046 shares of company stock valued at $71,932,136 in the last three months. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 876 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

