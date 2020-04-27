QEP Resources (QEP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect QEP Resources to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $321.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.18 million. QEP Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. On average, analysts expect QEP Resources to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

QEP opened at $0.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $134.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 3.06. QEP Resources has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $8.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

In related news, Director David A. Trice acquired 50,000 shares of QEP Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.11 per share, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Also, CEO Timothy J. Cutt acquired 23,364 shares of QEP Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $51,167.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,188.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 96,864 shares of company stock worth $207,427. 2.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QEP Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Scotiabank lowered QEP Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James lowered QEP Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens lowered QEP Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.53.

About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

