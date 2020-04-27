qiibee Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.22 Million (QBX)

qiibee (CURRENCY:QBX) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. qiibee has a market cap of $3.22 million and $804.00 worth of qiibee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, qiibee has traded 56.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One qiibee token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Coinsuper.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013038 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.86 or 0.02514264 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00211596 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00060401 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00045603 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000187 BTC.

qiibee Profile

qiibee’s total supply is 1,380,392,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 697,457,800 tokens. qiibee’s official message board is blog.qiibee.com. qiibee’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. qiibee’s official website is qiibee.com.

Buying and Selling qiibee

qiibee can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as qiibee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire qiibee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase qiibee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

