Q&K International Group Limited’s (NYSE:QK) Lock-Up Period Set To End on May 4th

Q&K International Group’s (NYSE:QK) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, May 4th. Q&K International Group had issued 2,700,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 5th. The total size of the offering was $45,900,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Q&K International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th.

Shares of NYSE QK opened at $12.60 on Monday. Q&K International Group has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $20.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.36.

Q&K International Group Company Profile

Q&K International Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company sources apartments from landlords, converts them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to tenants. It also provides Internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement.

