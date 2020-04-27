Qredit (XQR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $445.00

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 27th. One Qredit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Altilly. Qredit has a total market capitalization of $204,591.73 and $445.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Qredit has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00010009 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000320 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000697 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EarnBet (BET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000459 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qredit Coin Profile

Qredit (CRYPTO:XQR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qredit’s official message board is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1. The official website for Qredit is qredit.io.

Buying and Selling Qredit

Qredit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qredit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

