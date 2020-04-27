Qtum Market Cap Achieves $142.03 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.47 or 0.00019071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, Bibox, Crex24 and Cobinhood. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $142.03 million and $381.34 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Qtum has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005856 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000349 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 102,357,300 coins and its circulating supply is 96,607,300 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

Qtum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Bit-Z, DigiFinex, Exrates, CoinEx, CoinExchange, ABCC, Binance, Gate.io, Coindeal, DragonEX, Cobinhood, Crex24, LBank, Kucoin, Upbit, Coinrail, LiteBit.eu, OTCBTC, Coinone, GOPAX, Bleutrade, EXX, ZB.COM, Liqui, Huobi, Bibox, HitBTC, Allcoin, Coinsuper, Bitfinex, Iquant, Bithumb, Liquid, Poloniex, Bitbns, OKEx, Ovis, CoinEgg, HBUS, BigONE, BitForex, Livecoin, BCEX and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

