Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) Holdings Raised by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 150.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,926 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.14% of Quest Diagnostics worth $14,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 9.3% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 14.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,342,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $678,820,000 after buying an additional 48,167 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 28.0% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 143,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,372,000 after buying an additional 31,438 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 230,178 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $25,934,155.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,460,670.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 405 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $45,655.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,015,779.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,759 shares of company stock valued at $26,788,598 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGX opened at $106.62 on Monday. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 1 year low of $73.02 and a 1 year high of $118.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.12.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.15%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DGX. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.06.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

