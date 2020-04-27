Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DGX. Bank of America raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.06.

Shares of NYSE DGX traded up $7.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $114.01. 142,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,070,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.12. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $73.02 and a one year high of $118.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.82 and its 200 day moving average is $102.33.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $45,655.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,106 shares in the company, valued at $8,015,779.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP J. E. Davis sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $67,412.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,740,521.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 238,759 shares of company stock worth $26,788,598. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

