Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Given a C$2.50 Price Target at Pi Financial

Pi Financial set a C$2.50 price objective on Questor Technology (CVE:QST) in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on QST. Raymond James cut Questor Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$2.00 to C$1.60 in a research note on Thursday. AltaCorp Capital lowered their target price on Questor Technology from C$4.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th.

QST opened at C$1.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $39.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.07. Questor Technology has a 1 year low of C$1.18 and a 1 year high of C$5.68.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$6.82 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Questor Technology will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Questor Technology Company Profile

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental cleantech company, focuses on clean air technologies in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean, Europe, Russia, and Asia. It designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems; power generation systems; and water treatment solutions utilizing waste heat, as well as rents incinerators.

