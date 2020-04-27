QV Investors Inc. Purchases Shares of 25,127 Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

QV Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,691,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 202,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 29,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Home Depot from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.24.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $212.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.24. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

