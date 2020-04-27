QV Investors Inc. Sells 66,495 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

QV Investors Inc. lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 59.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,495 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 12,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,167,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 147,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,203,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 323,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,376,000 after purchasing an additional 8,686 shares during the period. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

PEP opened at $134.36 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.35. The firm has a market cap of $186.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.11.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

