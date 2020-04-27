Raymond James & Associates Decreases Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 258,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,017 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.11% of Church & Dwight worth $16,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1,019.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,334,537.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,428 shares in the company, valued at $107,214.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.38.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $71.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $47.98 and a one year high of $80.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.25.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

