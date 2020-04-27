Raymond James & Associates Has $14.45 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,784 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.27% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $14,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,261,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $130.47 on Monday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $101.87 and a 1-year high of $152.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.24 and its 200-day moving average is $136.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.5967 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

