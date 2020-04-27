Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,731 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,639 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.10% of Vulcan Materials worth $14,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,661,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $815,210,000 after purchasing an additional 319,217 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,097,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $590,050,000 after purchasing an additional 230,426 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,030,927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,827,000 after purchasing an additional 53,829 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $145,404,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 588,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,770,000 after buying an additional 10,942 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Nomura Securities increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $172.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

NYSE VMC opened at $102.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.58. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $152.49. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.09). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David P. Steiner purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.61 per share, for a total transaction of $383,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

