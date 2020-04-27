Raymond James & Associates Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,502 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $14,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,951,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,677,000 after purchasing an additional 98,232 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,457,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,104,000 after acquiring an additional 537,638 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,504,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,315,000 after purchasing an additional 192,303 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,015,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,602,000 after purchasing an additional 122,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 827,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,133,000 after purchasing an additional 46,461 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $91.18 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $83.21 and a 12-month high of $92.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.37.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

