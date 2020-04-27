Raymond James & Associates Purchases 7,839 Shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,323 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,839 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.05% of Workday worth $15,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,203,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $855,675,000 after purchasing an additional 186,403 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,457,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $404,203,000 after acquiring an additional 409,763 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,227,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,209,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,891,000 after acquiring an additional 177,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Workday by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,005,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,308,000 after acquiring an additional 256,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY opened at $144.96 on Monday. Workday Inc has a one year low of $107.75 and a one year high of $226.83. The company has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.38 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.61.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $976.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.06 million. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Workday Inc will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 101,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $14,851,573.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $899,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 627,480 shares of company stock valued at $80,119,289 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, February 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on Workday from $262.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cowen cut Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Workday from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Workday from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.16.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

