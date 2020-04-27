Raymond James & Associates Sells 80,913 Shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 628,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,913 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.08% of Corteva worth $14,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTVA. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Corteva by 153.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,504,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,132,000 after acquiring an additional 13,616,097 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $122,993,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Corteva by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,818,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646,205 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Corteva by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,026,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275,287 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Corteva by 182.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,524,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,995 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CTVA opened at $26.27 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.85. Corteva has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $32.78. The firm has a market cap of $19.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTVA. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.28.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

