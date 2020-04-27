Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,462 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $4,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

ROL stock opened at $38.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.72 and a 1-year high of $40.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.39. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.54 and a beta of 0.32.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.30 million. Rollins had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ROL shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Rollins from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.41.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

