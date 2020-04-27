Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $3.54 Million Stock Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $3,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Network bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer Daniels Midland has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.11.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $35.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $47.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.63. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Francisco J. Sanchez bought 1,370 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.95 per share, with a total value of $50,621.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,370 shares in the company, valued at $161,471.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ambrose Michael D sold 6,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $306,072.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 210,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,691,728.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

