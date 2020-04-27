Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Stake Cut by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 62.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,196 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYN. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,520,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,347,000 after purchasing an additional 403,663 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Rayonier by 1.1% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,152,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,242,000 after buying an additional 35,438 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rayonier by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,646,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,388,000 after buying an additional 53,941 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at $60,983,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 9.6% during the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,555,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,611,000 after purchasing an additional 136,168 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Rayonier stock opened at $23.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 52.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Rayonier Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.96 and a twelve month high of $33.10.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.18 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RYN shares. Citigroup raised Rayonier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Rayonier from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

In other Rayonier news, VP W. Rhett Rogers purchased 1,500 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.04 per share, for a total transaction of $36,060.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 13,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,409.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,700 shares of company stock valued at $63,490 in the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.