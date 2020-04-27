Redrow (LON:RDW) Price Target Cut to GBX 550

Redrow (LON:RDW) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 550 ($7.23) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Redrow from GBX 860 ($11.31) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Redrow in a report on Monday. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Redrow from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 410 ($5.39) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 809 ($10.64) to GBX 697 ($9.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 665 ($8.75) price objective on shares of Redrow in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 633.55 ($8.33).

Shares of LON RDW traded up GBX 6.60 ($0.09) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 457.60 ($6.02). 3,635,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,321. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 5.29. Redrow has a 52-week low of GBX 293 ($3.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 850.76 ($11.19). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 445.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 646.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 3.56.

About Redrow

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

