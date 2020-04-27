Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Holdings Lifted by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,722,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 218.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 786,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,223,000 after buying an additional 539,224 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,225,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,211,234,000 after purchasing an additional 492,339 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,057.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 301,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,139,000 after buying an additional 275,290 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,332,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,128,658,000 after purchasing an additional 125,777 shares during the period. 67.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 105 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.88, for a total value of $52,067.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,092 shares in the company, valued at $12,442,620.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total value of $96,088.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662,136.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,525 shares of company stock valued at $18,737,898. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $435.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $474.07.

Shares of REGN stock traded down $11.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $554.34. 50,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,016. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $271.37 and a 12 month high of $574.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $493.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $393.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $62.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.52.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $1.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 25.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

