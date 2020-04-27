Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) PT Lowered to $52.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its target price lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $68.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on QSR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut Restaurant Brands International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

NYSE QSR traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,190,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,854,251. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $79.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.28.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 11.48%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alexandre Behring sold 64,105 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total value of $3,086,014.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,032.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2,494.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 42.8% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 1,844.2% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.