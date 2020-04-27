Restaurant Group PLC (LON:RTN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Restaurant Group PLC (LON:RTN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 85.80 ($1.13).

RTN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Group from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup upgraded Restaurant Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Restaurant Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 57 ($0.75) in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Restaurant Group from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of RTN stock opened at GBX 55.55 ($0.73) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 50.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 117.37. The company has a market cap of $271.55 million and a PE ratio of -6.77. Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of GBX 20.26 ($0.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 167.70 ($2.21). The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.29.

Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 11.87 ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 11.90 ($0.16) by GBX (0.03) ($0.00). Equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Group will post 2143.9999627 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Group Company Profile

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

